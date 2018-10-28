Tanzania: Govt's Intervention in Cashews Saga Commendable

Photo: Kenneth Odiwuor/IRIN

Farmers will be able to fetch good prices for good quality nuts.

Farming is a means of livelihood for the bulk of the population in this country, especially those in rural areas.

And, the country on the other hand is endowed with climate that suits the cultivation of many cash crops such as coffee, cashewnut, cotton, tea, sisal and cassava just but to mention a few.

This has seen many farmers shifting from subsistence to commercial farming and depending with their areas, cultivate crops that suit their areas. Farmers from regions such as Mtwara, Coast and Ruvuma are blessed with a climate that allows them to cultivate cashewnts.

The farmers have been making inroads and forcing ends meet after selling their crop. But, there have been unscrupulous dealers who were bent on taking advantage of the farmers and reap where they did not sow.

So, the government in a bid to protect the farmers and regulate the sector, came up with the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT), that is aimed at making life easier for the farmers while at the same time regulating the sector.

It is, however, unfortunate that all has not been well in the sector, with President John Magufuli expressing dissatisfaction over the Ministry of Agriculture's shoddy handling of the cashewnut auctioning this season.

This saw the government suspending all actions and recalling the CBT Acting Director, Prof Wakuru Magigi due to poor performance.

There have been many complaints against the CBT boss that includes him forcing and intimidating farmers to sell their crop at a song. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged farmers to remain calm while the government was working to bring sanity into the sector.

He pointed out that, " People have been complaining about the CBT boss for working without involving cashewnut cooperative unions and failure to respect entrusted authorities such as Regional Commissioners.

The intervention by the government is a bold step towards the right direction. Farmers are the ones who toil all the way to harvesting, but there are some people who want to benefit