The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) through the Saa Nane Island National Park has launched a special campaign for the purpose of mobilizing domestic tourism in Mwanza region, through a campaign dubbed "Discover the treasures of tourism Mwanza."

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the Saa Nane Senior Park Warden, Beatrice Kessy said in collaboration with the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), TANAPA and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism have launched a campaign that aimed at ensuring they raise domestic tourism in Mwanza region.

She said currently the campaign has begun mostly with the Mwanza based university students, whereby through the campaign the students will be paying 8,800/- each when they are in a group of fifteen.

Ms Beatrice disclosed that to normal residents, they will be paying 47,000/-. She further said through the campaign, she believes it will help in increasing the number of visitors to the national park.

According to her, the park currently targets 13000 visitors from abroad this year 2018/19 and 7000 Tanzanians.

She further said that the challenges facing the tourism sector in Mwanza is that some people need to see various animals, including chimpanzees in the park.

According to her, domestic tourism needs to be advertised so that Mwanza residents can have enough knowledge on the tourism attraction centres located here.

Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Lake Zone Coordinator, Gloria Mhambwe, said their board will continue with their role of ensuring promotion of local tourism.

Ms Gloria called upon Mwanza residents to make sure they visit the tourist attraction centre located here, namely Bujora museums and Saa Nane National Park.

She said their board will visit various groups of businessmen, employees of government and private sector in order to encourage domestic tourism.