Nigeria: Gun Attack - Ekiti Lawmaker Responding to Treatment, Say Police

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday revealed that a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, who was attacked along Ado-Akure Highway on Friday , is now responding to treatment at the hospital.

The command revealed that the attacked lawmaker "is fast recuperating at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI), where he was hospitalised after unknown gunmen allegedly shot at the early hour of Friday.

Adedeji, a member of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) caucus of the assembly, was said to have been shot in the head during a trip to Akure, Ondo State capital .

He was immediately whisked to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (EKSUTH) for emergency medical attention, where he was later referred to FETHI.

He was one of the few lawmakers that had strained relationships with former Governor Ayodele Fayose before his exit as the governor.

Adedeji, representing Ekiti Southwest II , also participated actively in the removal of the former Speaker and Fayose's political ally, Hon. Kola Oluwawole a couple of weeks ago.

In a telephone conversation yesterday, the command's Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said Adedeji is responding to treatment at the hospital.

Ikechukwu, however, hinted that preliminary investigation revealed that the lawmaker was attacked and the injury was severe, but not through gunshot as being widely circulated.

"The lawmaker is responding to treatment in the hospital, but let me say that our investigation revealed that he was attacked with machete. So, he must have sustained severe machete cuts.

"But whichever way it happened, where are investigating the matter. We are on the trail of the evil men and we shall surely get them arrested and made to face the full weight of the law", he assured.

However, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Segun Adewumi, told newsmen on Friday that Adedeji was shot while trying to escape after being waylaid by these evil men.

"When he was waylaid on the way, he wanted to put his vehicle on reverse gear and escape, but the attackers shot him in the head and he was taken to the Accident and Emergency unit at EKSUTH for treatment," the deputy speaker said.