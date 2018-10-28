Photo: This Day

West African Gas Pipeline (file photo).

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that it was working towards delivery of about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to bridge the medium-term supply gap by 2020.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Kachikwu gave the assurance at the 2018 convocation of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State.

The minister, who was represented by Mr. Idang Alibi, said the federal government had decided to invest in the seven critical gas development projects to achieve the feat by 2020.

Kachikwu, who was conferred with the PTI Life Recognition award by the institute, said that the federal government had started utilisation and monetisation of the abundant gas resources of the country.

He said the federal government "has doubled her efforts in ensuring effective policies that will drive gas utilisation and commercialisation. We have decided to invest in the seven critical gas development projects in Nigeria.

"These projects will deliver about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to bridge the medium-term supply gap by 2020. Also, federal government is increasing attention to the eradication of gas flaring, utilisation and monetisation of the abundant gas resources of the country.

"This is in realisation of the place of natural gas as the energy of the future. Although, it is not yet Uhuru as a substantial quantity of this precious resource is still being wasted through routine flaring," the governor said.

Kachikwu said two out of the 38 approved modular refineries would be commissioned by December 2018 to boost fuel supply in the country, one in Delta and the other in Rivers.

He said that the federal government had set up a Steering Technical Committee to reposition PTI to take additional responsibilities towards meeting the targets for local content development in the Oil and Gas Industry.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the PTI School of Diving should be upgraded to international standards. Efforts are ongoing to actualise the directives."

Also at the convocation yesterday, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta noted that this was period to train for diversification. "It is not enough to export crude and market a few other products. We are all aware that the full value chain of the Petroleum Sector is yet to be exploited. I therefore, challenge the PTI to engage in research that will assist the Oil and Gas Industry in achieving its full potentials through value added and finished products," he said.

The Principal/Chief Executive of PTI, Prof. Sunny Iyuke said the institution "will continue to deliver on its mandate as stipulated in the Act establishing it. I want to assure you that the Institute is on course towards becoming the hub of human capacity development and contributing significantly to the Nigerian content in the Petroleum Industry.

"A total of 400 graduates will be awarded ND, 639 graduates will be awarded the HND while forty seven (47) graduates will receive the PTI General Welding Certificate. I am delighted to inform that 53 students graduated with Distinction and 356 students graduated with Upper Credit," he said.

Okenwa David, best ND graduating student in the Directorate of Engineering attributed his success to hardwork and urged his colleagues to be good ambassador of the institution.

A total of 1,086 graduands in the 2016/2017 academic session were awarded with Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma (ND) and PTI General Welding Certificates.