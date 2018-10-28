Nigeria: Oil Mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah Strategises

Whether you like him or not, Ifeanyi Ubah is an interesting personality.

While some see him as a man who is always in constant quest to be in the news and also very controversial, some others say the Nwewi, Anambra State born billionaire is a misunderstood man.

It all began when Ubah, who is described as a cat with nine lives, could not realize his dream of becoming the first citizen of the state last year. As if that was not enough loss, he subsequently failed to win the ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Though he was deeply affected by the losses, he found solace in the saying "The greatest accomplishment is not in falling, but in rising again after you fall."

Now, the Capital Oil Boss is said to be strategizing on the next move for his political career and business.

"Trust the billionaire, he has waved the disappointment away just like any other one in the past. The political disappointment has not affected his love for his community. His popularity is soaring higher not only because of his uncommon philanthropic gesture, but also his contributions to the development of the state," a source stated.

Ubah, a top player in the nation's oil and gas sector, is kind to a fault. Besides, he is unapologetically committed to the upliftment of his community, while also helping the course of humanity.