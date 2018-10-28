Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers had to settle for a point each as they battled out a thrilling draw at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday in the TNM Super League and effectively both teams have now no chance to win the title as Nyasa Big Bullets as just waiting to be officially crowned champions.

A hugely entertaining game was littered with talking points, astonishing misses and a sense of injustice for both sides as they felt they were on the receiving end of debatable decisions from the referee.

ZiccoM kanda put the Nomads ahead with a grass cutter connection from a StanelySanudi's cross.

Mike Thetes cored an equalizer for the bankers before the break - before both sides wasted glorious opportunities in the race for the second position.

Thete was particularly culpable, stumbling at the vital moment after his superb approach play had fashioned a clear chance eight yards out. After he fluffed his shot.

Khuda Muyaba produced a candidate for miss of the season when he somehow failed to tap Duncan Nyoni's pass on a man to man position with goalkeeper NenaniJuwayo.

On the other side, the Nomads through Peter Wadabwa volleyed over the sort of chance he normally takes with comfort.

The scoreline only scratches at the surface of a game that was enthralling from start to finish, illustrating the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, who possess verve in attack but frailty in defence.

The Nomads and the bankers both created and missed the sort of chances that could have turned one point into three and made life a little easier in the closing stages of the season.

The Nomads boss Bob Mpinganjira and his counterpart Lovemore Fazil were both delighted with the performance from their teams - but the body language in the technical area also revealed huge frustration.

Silver Strikers remain five points ahead of Wanderers in third with 4 games - while the result suited Nyasa Big Bullets best of all as they are basking comfortably on the summit table with 58 points after they beat Blue Eagles 1-0 at Nankhaka Stadium.