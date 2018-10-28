28 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chilima Attending Africa-Israel Dialogue in Nigeria Organised By Obasanjo-Led Brenthurst Foundation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Malawi VP Saulos Chilima.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima is in Nigeria where he is attending the second Africa-Israel Dialogue organised by the Brenthurst Foundation which has board members with a wealth of leadership skills along with unparalleled knowledge of political and economic policy in Africa.

The Vice-President, who is also leading the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) that is promoting his ticket in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, departed the country on Saturday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) aboard commercial flight with a delegation of four people.

The trip is self-funded and not on tax payers money.

The theme of the dialogue is Agriculture and Technology for Development and has drawn participation of international experts and leaders.

The Malawian Vice President's participation is at the invitation of Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, who is board chair of the Brenthurst Foundation.

The Brenthurst Foundation supports Initiative in seeking ways to fund African development and to organize conferences on African competitiveness.

In a statement dated October 27 2018 signed by special assistant to the Vice-President on economic affairs Milward Tobias, Chilima is scheduled to return home on October 31 through KIA.

The Vice-President broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima--whom President Peter Mutharika picked as running mate in January 2014 where he served as Airtel Malawi managing director--had a visibly rosy relationship with the establishment until his declaration and the President subsequently stripped him of his Cabinet portfolio of Minister Responsible for Disaster Management Affairs and in-charge of National Public Events.

Since his declaration, Chilima has been sidelined from official engagements, including seeing off and welcoming the President, stirring debate among legal scholars on the position and status of the Vice-President.

Section 80 (3) of the Constitution provides that the Vice-President shall be elected concurrently with the President and the name of a candidate for the Vice-President shall appear on the same ballot paper as that of the presidential candidate who nominated him/her.

Malawi

Wanderers Preadator Kamwendo Suspended, Fined for Indiscpiline

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club has slapped their veteran midfield maestro Joseph 'Shakira' Kamwendo with a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.