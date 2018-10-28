Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari (file photo).

The National Democratic Front (NDF) yesterday noted that President Muhammadu Buhari's certificate saga was a plot by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to divert attention from the issues affecting the country.

This is contained in a statement by the National President of NDF, Mr. Audu Auwulu, noting that his organisation "is not surprised that instead of addressing any of the numerous challenges affecting the country, the opposition party is making attempt to trivialize the presidential contest." Auwulu berated the opposition party, saying it clearly did not understand the enormity of the presidential poll, and that it was only trying to distract Nigerians from the achievements the country has recorded under Buhari's administration.

According to him, the certificate saga is already a rested issue and will not be a deciding factor in 2019 election. It is sad that the PDP could not come up with something new and substantial to make the discourse about the elections issues based.

He said for the records, Buhari sat for the University of Cambridge/WAEC examination where he passed the examination in the second division in 1961, with registration number: 8280002 amongst other notable Nigerians like former Chief of Staff at Supreme Court, Shehu Musa Yar'adua and a former President of Court of Appeal and many others from the Provincial Secondary School, Katsina.

He explained that instead of being bogged down on a matter that has no bearing on how Nigerians would vote in next year's elections, the Front proposed that the electorates should rather focus on asking pertinent questions.

The chairman of the front said, "If there is anyone, who is capable of presiding over the affairs of the country at this point in time it is President Buhari.

The NDF wants to hear real issues being discussed as it has long been settled that PMB has both his WAEC and other higher qualifications to be the President of Nigeria. We would rather ask the PDP some pertinent questions."

"If President Buhari can achieve the much he did in under four years in spite of the damage done to the country by the PDP how much more will he achieve in his second term after setting the foundation for prosperity in the first tenure?

"Can a man like Atiku Abubakar who is insincere in declaring his income be trusted to correctly tell Nigerians how much the country is earning?," he explained.