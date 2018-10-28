Malawi: Wanderers Preadator Kamwendo Suspended, Fined for Indiscpiline

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club has slapped their veteran midfield maestro Joseph 'Shakira' Kamwendo with a four match ban.

This follows Kamwendo's negative reaction to his substitution in a league match against Silver Strikers at the Kamuzu stadium on Saturday.

The former Orlando Pirates, Caps United and TP Mazembe gifted midfielder has also been fined K50 000.00.

In a letter made available to Nyasa Times dated October 28 2018 signed by Club General Secretary Mike Butao and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee Allan Chuma, the ban excludes the first next Nomads assignment because the player could have already automatically missed the match having accumulated two yellow cards in previous two assignments.

"You are suspended for 4four games and fined K50 000 following your gross misconduct after being substituted on 27th October 2018 in the game versus Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium," reads part of the letter.

According to the letter, Kamwendo has always displayed negative actions whenever substituted.

This also happened when he was substituted in the Carlsberg Cup final against Masters Security which the nomads lost 5-4 on penalties after settling for a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It is alleged that after the substitution, the player threatened coaches that they will lose their jobs for their decision to substitute a player of his calibre.

On Sunday, after his substitution, Kamwendo charged on Team Manager Steve Madeira and accused him of being responsible for his substitution.

"This is not acceptable and no player is bigger or will ever be bigger than Wanderers. Your behaviour has been tolerated for a while but it is destroying the fabric of the team," reads the suspension letter.

The letter states that Kamwendo's conduct is contrary to what the executive and technical panel drafted him into the Wanderers squad thus mentoring upcoming players.

The letter further warns that a repeat of Kamwendo's action will result into an instant dismissal.