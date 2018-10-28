28 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 18,500 Students Miss Out On O Level Places

Arusha — Despite being ranked the third best performing region in 2018 national primary education examination results, 56 per cent of those who passed will miss out on places in secondary education.

That means 18,590 children out of 33,035 who passed their primary education examination will not join secondary schools.

Only 44 per cent of them will be accommodated in secondary schools due to shortages of classrooms. The region has 321 classrooms to accommodate 14,445 students. That was revealed by regional education officer Gift Kyando. He was speaking during the Regional Consultative Council's meeting here yesterday.

According to him, 33,035 pupils out of 38,275 who sat the examination passed.

"The number of students who are expected to join secondary schools is huge due to free education," he said.

Regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo asked the officer to assess the shortage in each district to see how the challenge could be addressed.

According to Mr Kyando, the region, which has seven councils, requires 797 classrooms to accommodate 40 students each.

He said the Arusha City Council had a shortage of 150 classrooms, followed by Arusha District Council with the shortage of 96 classrooms.

Meru District Council has a shortage of 73 classrooms. Longido, Ngorongoro and Monduli districts have shortages of classrooms of 21, 20 and 21 respectively.

He said the government was continuing issuing funds to finance free education for secondary and primary schools.

He said Arusha Region had received Sh14 billion since the start of this year.

Sh9.8 billion was allocated to 141 secondary schools and the remaining Sh4.9 billion to 519 primary schools.

