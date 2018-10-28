Dar es Salaam — Seventeen swimmers have been picked to form the Tanzania national swimming team which will compete in the Cana Zone three championships scheduled for Khartoum, Sudan from November 14 to 18 this year.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro named the swimmers as Khaleed Ladha, Carter Helsby who are from Mwanza Swimming Club, Aravind Raghavindra, Mohameduwais Abdullatif (Taliss-Ist), Peter Itatiro, Christian Shirima (Dar es Salaam Swimming Club), Christopher Fitz Patrick, Delhem Rashid Mohamed (International School of Moshi) and Aaron Akwenda from Bluefins Swimming Club. Also in the list of male swimmers are Collins Saliboko and Yuki Omori wboth are from Morogoro International School (MIS). Collins will fly from England where he is a student at St Felix Swimming Club. Itatiro named the female swimmers as Keyla Temba, Chiwoniso Zengeni, Linnet Laizer who are from the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club, Charlotte Sanford (FK), Netania Lems (Braeburn) and Mariam Bachmann from International School of Moshi (ISM). The team will leave the country on November 11 for Khartoum under coaches John Belela and Radhia Gereza. Itatiro said that they have decided to leave early for Khartoum aiming to train at the 50 metres swimming pool. "We do not have a 50-metre swimming pool.

We've to experience it and that's why we are leaving very early. We thank Ethiopian Airline for giving us a discounted rate as we did not have sponsors other than parents," she said.

Tanzania won the first title in 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda and later won in the event held at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac)'s swimming pool last year.