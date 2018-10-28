Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo survived a grisly road accident on Sunday morning but her bodyguard Fred Owich died at the scene.

The accident took place at Winyo on Rongo-Homa Bay road at about 8am.

CONTROL LOST

Dr Odhiambo was heading to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who has held public functions in the county for the past two days.

Migori County police boss Mr Joseph Nthenge said the driver of the Isuzu double cabin vehicle, Mr David Ouma, had tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times.

The woman representative and two other occupants sustained chest injuries and were taken to a Kisumu hospital, Mr Nthenge said.

The bodyguard's loaded pistol was taken from the scene.

Via Twitter, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga said, "We have received disturbing news about ... the grisly road accident. I wish the MP quick recovery. My deep and sincere condolences to the family of Dr Odhiambo's bodyguard."