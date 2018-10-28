The comtroversy surrounding President Mubammadu Buhari's school certificate and the alleged plot to remove APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, dominated political discourse last week.

Other major stories include the bail granted ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and the defection of Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you a round up of the major political stories last week.

Sunday

Oshiomhole attacks APC chiefs plotting his removal

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, on Sunday raised the alarm over what he described as a plot against him by unnamed party members.

The alarm was sequel to news reports that some high ranking party members, including some close associates of President Muhammadu Buhari and some unnamed state governors were plotting to ease him out.

Mr Oshimhole alleged that the members were mostly party members who were unonfortable with his "positive" reforms.

The national chairman's allegations were contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem. Mr Ebegbulem later sent another statement withdrawing the first.

Monday

Fayose arraigned, remanded in EFCC custody

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was arraigned before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court over an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

Mr Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The judge, Mojisola Olatoregun, ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and then adjourned till October 24 for hearing of his bail application.

Former Ekiti governor, Fayose, arrives court for his criminal trial

According to the EFCC, Mr Fayose received ₦1.2 billion to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, a sum they said he ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

I have support of majority governors - Oshiomhole

Mr Oshiomhole, said he believes he has the support of the majority of his party's state governors.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

He was reacting to the reported plot by some APC governors to remove him from office.

2019: Peter Obi meets Ebonyi governor

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, said Igbo leaders and governors of the zone never disagreed with his nomination but disagreed with the process.

Mr Obi who visited Governor David Umahi in the Government House, Abakaliki, said he was in the state to seek the support of Mr Umahi.

"Umahi is our leader, he is a man of impeccable character. He was at the centre of the storm but I want to tell the people that Umahi and Igbo leaders were misrepresented badly.

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Photo credit: Emmanuel Ngini]

"Igbo leaders never disagreed with my nomination as VP candidate but disagreed with the process; but I am here to solicit for your support," he said.

APC Crisis: Amosun accuses Oshiomhole of fraud

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, continued his protest against the outcome of the All progressives Congress (APC) primaries in his state as he accused the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of colluding with "a cabal in Lagos" to write fake results which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party's governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

Mr Amosun made the allegation in an interview with journalists shortly after swearing-in the new chief judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, at the governor's office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun,

He alleged the involvement of former governors Bola Tinubu (Lagos) and Segun Osoba (Ogun) in the alleged fraud, citing their silence on the matter as evidence of their consent to it.

Tuesday

2019: Donald Duke picks running mate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, picked Junaid Mohammed as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Duke, a former Cross River State governor, disclosed this in on his twitter handle @Donald_Duke, describing Mr Mohammed as a well-known academic scholar with a political "firebrand" background.

Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, joins PRP Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, joined People's Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sani made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser, Political and Ideology, Suleiman Ahmed, in Abuja.

He said "It has become impossible for the senator to continue to co-habit with reactionaries and their perfidious and inimical style of politics.

"Sen. Shehu Sani has returned to the PRP. PRP represents our socialist revolutionary ideology.

"Sen. Sani is now free from the toxicity and infamy APC existentially represents. We left the APC for the emperors and their lackeys."

APC members accuse Akeredolu of plotting against Oshiomhole Amidst continued crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), some members of the party accused Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of leading a group of conservative governors to sabotage the party's electoral prospects.

The group made the allegation on Tuesday during a protest at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

According to the coordinators, Ibrahim Sikiru and Gbenga Bojuwomi, the protesters were drawn from different groups.

They include members of the Buhari/Osinbajo Movement, Forum of Buhari Support Groups, Love to Love Foundation for Buhari 2019, Niger Delta Women for Buhari, Buhari/Osinbajo Destiny Group, Women for Buhari and Osinbajo, and Farmers Congress Group for Buhari.

I'm still in PDP - Ekweremadu The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, denied reports he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ekweremadu, who was out of the country, took to his Facebook page to make clarification on his political future Wednesday morning.

The politician said even though his path is in the hand of God, he is still a member of the PDP.

He wrote, "I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.

"In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

"Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I'm very grateful to God for this... ... ... ..

"Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP."

There were reports on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu was under pressure to leave the PDP.

Wednesday 'Incompetent' Oshiomhole shouldn't be APC chairman - Gov Akeredolu The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, reacted to allegations that he was in cahoots with some governors of the All Progressives Congress to remove the party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

While denying any involvement in any attempt to remove the former Edo State governor, Mr Akeredolu accused Mr Oshiomhole of exhibiting incompetence in the handling of the party's recently concluded primaries across the country.

In a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Mr Akeredolu said APC primaries exposed the incompetence of Mr Oshiomhole.

He described the exercise as a "political charade" and a revelation of "a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity."

Judge grants Fayose bail A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Mojisola Olatoregun, granted bail to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose. The judge granted bail to Mr Fayose in the sum of ₦50 million with two sureties who must issue a ₦50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.

She also directed that the former governor deposit his international passport with the court. Mr Fayose could, however, not not meet the bail condition on time and was still in detention Sunday.

Amosun is bad loser; we've no governorship candidate in Imo yet - APC The All Progressives Congress said the grievances and outburst of some of its leaders including one of its governors who lost out at the recent primaries is a result of their inability to accept their 'losses'. The party's national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, during a session with journalists on Wednesday said "these persons were taking their losses at the polls very badly, and looking for who to blame".

Following the controversial results of the ruling party's primaries, there have been agitations and plans to remove the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, from office by aggrieved governors and officials.

The Governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun, and that of Zamfara, Abdul-aziz Yari, have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the national leadership of the party.

Thursday 2019: INEC publishes details of candidates The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the forms and particulars of political parties' candidates submitted for 2019 general elections at its offices across the federation, for the purpose of claims and objections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Abuja the list was displayed outside the INEC Federal Capital Territory office.

2019: Buhari to INEC: My academic credentials with military President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of his bid to seek re-election in 2019.

Mr Buhari, a retired major general, instead told the electoral body that his credentials are still with the military, Punch newspaper reports.

INEC on Thursday pasted names of 70 out of 91 political parties fielding candidates for presidential elections in 2019, including Mr Buhari.

A list of candidates made available to journalists on Thursday indicate that Mr Buhari failed to attach necessary documents as requirement for his re-election bid. Instead, he insisted the documents are in custody of the military. He attached an affidavit to support his claim.

Meanwhile, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku submitted relevant documents, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.

Buhari's second term will ensure power returns to South-west in 2023 - Fashola The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, urged the people of South-west to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

The minister stated this at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, led three other ministers including Mr Fashola, Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, to the town hall meeting.

Mr Fashola said besides the massive investments by the Buhari administration in infrastructure across the country and in South-west in particular, the South-west would benefit more politically by voting for Mr Buhari.

The minister, who spoke in Yoruba language and with a proverb said: "Did you know that power is rotating to the South-west after the completion of Buhari's tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

"Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child's waist.

"A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South-west in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely."

#GandujeGate: Video showing Kano governor receiving bribe authentic The Publisher of the online Daily Nigerian newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar, appeared before lawmakers at the Kano State House of Assembly investigating the bribery allegation against Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES published stories from the videos, sourced from Daily Nigerian, which showed the Kano governor receiving bribe in dollars at different instances. The total bribe is said to be about $5 million from persons believed to be contractors to the state.

Although the state government has claimed the video was 'cloned' our experts confirmed the authenticity.

Mr Jafaar also stood by the content of the videos when he appeared before the lawmakers at a public hearing on Thursday.

Friday

79 political parties submit names of candidates for Nigerian presidential election Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that 79 political parties have submitted names of their presidential candidate.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a press briefing with journalist at the headquarters of the commission in Maitama, Abuja.

The chairman also said aside the 79 presidential candidates, 89 parties fielded 1,803 candidates for the 109 senatorial seats and 4,548 for the 350 federal constituencies.

2019: We want more than SGF, South-west PDP tells Atiku Abubakar The South-west zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to give more key positions to the zone if he emerges as president.

The South-west Vice-Chairman of the party, Eddy Olefeso, made the demand in Lagos at a meeting of key members across the six states in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which lasted hours, had in attendance a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olabode George; the current Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi; and a former National Vice Chairman of the party, Tajudeen Oladipo.

The vice-chairman said the zone had been schemed out in the power arrangement of the party for the past few years.

Saturday

Again Osinbajo tackles Atiku on restructuring

Vice President Yemo Osinbajo accused Atiku Abubakar of plotting to turn Nigerians against against the present government on restructuring of the country.

The vice president spoke against the backdrop of statements attributed to Mr Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year's general elections that he would restructure Nigeria if Nigerians elected him as president.

Nnamdi Kanu attacks Ohanaeze, South-east govs

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, lambasted South-east governors and Ohanaeze in a live broadcast which was aired on Radio Biafra Facebook page.

He called for the boycott of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Kanu said that the real power resided with the people and they were the only ones, who could change their fortunes.

He also had a word for Southern leaders. He asked them to demand the country's restructuring before the 2019 elections.