Africa: El Clasico Without Messi, Ronaldo

Photo: allafrica.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sunday, October 28, will be a watershed in La Liga. An El Clasico without Lionel Messi, because of an injury to his right arm, and without Cristiano Ronaldo who was sold to Juventus in the summer.

While Messi is just injured and should be back soon, Real Madrid are grappling and gasping without their former talisman. Julen Lopetegui could see his four-month stint at the Bernabeu ended after Sunday's match. Florentino Perez seems to have made a very big mistake selling Ronaldo to Juventus, where he is already thriving and top of the goals chart.

And that void could be further widened at the Nou Camp on Sunday in the first El Clasico of the season. According to Sportskeeda, "Ronaldo is the only player to have scored in 6 consecutive matches in El Clasico.

"He is also the only player to have scored 11 goals at the Camp Nou as well as the most prolific European player in the clash, with 17 goals to his name."

Former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola, believes Real have lost between 50 and 60 goals by the Ronaldo sale.

Talking to Marca, Guardiola said, "With or without Cristiano, Real Madrid are a top team, but they have lost a lot, 50 or 60 goals.

"He's an incredible player, not only for his goals but also assists in important moments, he is irreplaceable."

Real suffering underestimation of Ronaldo and his goals

Real Madrid let their star player go after his determination to try a new league with Juventus. Three months later, they are crying out for a player who still understands scoring as an art form.

Their goal drought lasted all of eight hours before Marcelo lashed a fierce shot into the roof of the net and then proclaimed after the 2-1 loss to Levante that the players were in for the long haul. Of course they are, it is the manager that can be replaced!

If you believe that, then you will believe anything. When things are going wrong or have gone wrong, most especially at a football club, it is the manager that almost always carries the can.

"We're with the manager to the death," Sergio Ramos and Marcelo said. Whose death are they really talking about because when push becomes shove, it is the manager that will be toppled?

Ronaldo has already notched up seven goals in nine Serie A matches this season while Real Madrid continue to post unimpressive figures in La Liga - 13 goals in nine matches.

Ronaldo, with all his baggage, not including the recent rape allegations, rescued Real with his goals - an average of 34 goals per La Liga season, for nine seasons - a record that is proving mountainous for the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Mariano Diaz this season.

It looks very likely that Madrid are in for a Real shock in the first El Clasico without their former talisman in 10 years.