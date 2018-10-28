Zimbabwe: Explosives Company 'Punishes Rebel Workers' Over Pay Protest

Kwekwe — Explosives firm GML, formerly known as Dyno Nobel, is "punishing rebel employees" who participated in a demonstration in June, workers have claimed.

During the protest, workers appealed for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's intervention in their stand-off with management over unpaid salaries.

The workers were joined by their spouses at the company gates demanding more than $1 million in outstanding wages going back more than a decade.

The workers claimed they were locked out of the company premises at the beginning of the year without any communication from management.

"The company owes us over $1 million in salaries backdated to 2008," workers committee chairperson Fanuel Ganyiwa said at the time.

"We were locked out of the company premises since the beginning of this year without any communication from management."

The protestors are now claiming that they are now being side-lined from the company.

"Though production is not full throttle, it has however come to our attention that some workers are reporting for duty," one of the affected employees told NewZimbabwe.com.

"It is interesting to note that those who are reporting for work did not participate during the demonstration and some of us who participated are being side-lined.

"Some workers at the plant are conniving with management to punish us."

In August this year, former employees filed for provisional liquidation of the firm. They claimed that the firm had continuously made empty promises but failed to fulfil them.

Workers have accused fellow employees and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) officials Emmanuel Chikohora and Snowman Nyati of siding with GML managing Director Jairos Mushirivindi.

Previously known as Dyno Nobel, GML is the only civil explosives manufacturing company in Zimbabwe.

Its products are used in the mining and civil construction industries and have, traditionally, been exported to regional countries such as Zambia, DRC and Tanzania.

The company shut down in 2008 due to economic challenges in the country.

It was later taken over by a consortium of Croatian investors and resumed operations in 2014.

Founded in 1990 as a technology transfer venture between a foreign parent and the government through Industrial Development Corporation, GML become 100% locally-owned in September 2007.