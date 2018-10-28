28 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: History As Kenya Airways Inaugural Direct Flight to Ny Takes Off Sunday

Amb. Monica Juma on Posted on October 28, 2018

As I write this, I am preparing to embark on my mission to New York.

But this is not just another mission for my line of responsibility. I will be on a historic mission. One that marks a new beginning in Kenya's aviation industry; one that opens new horizons for Kenya's trade and investment; one that opens the way for enhanced people-to-people relations, between Kenya and the United State of America.

Today, the 28th October 2018, I will board KQ 002, the maiden Kenya Airways flight, from the iconic Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), at 22:45 for a 14-hour direct trip flight landing at the John F. Kennedy International Airport at 06.45 on Monday morning, 29th October 2018.

This inaugural flight comes after several years of intense negotiations and efforts that have seen significant re-engineering of the JKIA - pushing it to an international status comparable to any top aviation hub in the world.

Coming in 2018, the inaugural flight is a first mover in the pursuit of Africa's integration and fusion with the global market.

See What Everyone is Watching

