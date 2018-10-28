28 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mutare - Illegal Mozambican Immigrant Robs and Rapes Poly Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
...

AN illegal Mozambican immigrant has appeared in court charged with robbing and raping two Mutare Polytechnic students.

Phillip Boka, 50, of Mugoriwondo Village, Machipanda was recently arrested by police detectives and positively identified by the complainants.

The Mozambican, who was part of a five-man gang, reportedly attacked the students at their home in Darlington suburb.

Boka, who appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala, reportedly stole three mobile phones before raping the complainants.

He was remanded in custody to November 7 for trial and advised to approach the High Court for bail. His accomplices are still at large.

Opposing conditional release, the State argued that Boka might abscond since he does not have any family or permanent residence in Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that the vile attack occurred on September 24 around 2300hrs as the two students were studying in their bedroom.

Armed with machetes and knives, Boka and his accomplices smashed one of the property's windows using a stone and gained entry into the house.

Court heard that the suspects robbed the students of the mobile phones and took turns to rape them.

The group then vanished with goods worth US$2,675.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Vows to Unseat Mnangagwa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday revealed that his party was planning mass protests to force President… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.