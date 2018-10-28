AN illegal Mozambican immigrant has appeared in court charged with robbing and raping two Mutare Polytechnic students.

Phillip Boka, 50, of Mugoriwondo Village, Machipanda was recently arrested by police detectives and positively identified by the complainants.

The Mozambican, who was part of a five-man gang, reportedly attacked the students at their home in Darlington suburb.

Boka, who appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala, reportedly stole three mobile phones before raping the complainants.

He was remanded in custody to November 7 for trial and advised to approach the High Court for bail. His accomplices are still at large.

Opposing conditional release, the State argued that Boka might abscond since he does not have any family or permanent residence in Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that the vile attack occurred on September 24 around 2300hrs as the two students were studying in their bedroom.

Armed with machetes and knives, Boka and his accomplices smashed one of the property's windows using a stone and gained entry into the house.

Court heard that the suspects robbed the students of the mobile phones and took turns to rape them.

The group then vanished with goods worth US$2,675.