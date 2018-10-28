South Africa: Soweto Derby a Top-of-the-Table Affair

Johannesburg — The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday is the major highlight of the resumption of the Absa Premiership following international break and this past weekend's Telkom Knockout.

A capacity crowd of 90 000 is again anticipated to throng the FNB Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling tie with the sides placed second and third respectively on the 16-team table.

Chiefs and Pirates, separated by two points, are enjoying a good run having booked their berths in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout.

A number of match-ups are set to ignite the encounter that is arguably South Africa's biggest sporting spectacle.

Amakhosi boast sharp shooting Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat, arguably the best player in the Absa premiership.

Billiat is bubbling with confidence after scoring for his nation in the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Fellow Zimbabwean Willard Katsande is a veteran of the Soweto derbies and is expected to stamp his authority again in the Chiefs' midfield.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is again set to provide a safe pair of gloves behind the defence.

However, the Buccaneers also have capable arsenal in the offensive Maliele Vincent Pule and the Zambia strike duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

Other attackers to come in handy for Pirates are Thembinkosi Lorch and Lyle Foster, who would be eager to upset the Amakhosi defence.

It is in the goalkeeping department Pirates have lacked consistency.

Log leaders, Bidvest Wits, will resume the weekend's action when they host unpredictable Highlands Park at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Friday.

The Gavin Hunt coached side has taken an early lead to increase chances of reclaiming the title they won in 2016/17.

Full fixtures below:

FRIDAY, 26 October

Bidvest Wits Vs Highlands Park, Bidvest Stadium (20h00)

SATURDAY, 27 October

Orlando Pirates Vs Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium (15h30) Polokwane City Vs Maritzburg United, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h30) Chippa United Vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Sisa Dukashe Stadium (20h15) Cape Town City FC Vs AmaZulu FC, Cape Town Stadium (20h15)

SUNDAY, 28 October

SuperSport United Vs Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (15h30) Black Leopards Vs Free State Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium (15h30) Bloemfontein Celtic Vs Baroka FC, Dr Molemela Stadium (15h30).