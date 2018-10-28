South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Looking to Turn the Corner Against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to turn the corner and get a result against the old-time foes, Orlando Pirates when the two Soweto giants lock horns in one of the biggest derbies on the continent.

The Soweto giants will square off for the first time in the new season in what promises to be a thrilling affair at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, 27 October. While the history books are in favour of Amakhosi in this encounter, Chiefs' last victory over their rivals was four years ago where they edged them 2-0. Since then, the Buccaneers have held onto the bragging rights of the Soweto derby with the last encounter ending 3-1 in favour of Pirates.

The two sides have met 164 times in total, Chiefs winning 67 compared to the 39 of Pirates. The other 52 of those matches have been closely contested stalemates.

The new look Pirates outfit under the stewardship of Milutin Srejedovic and his young assistant Rhulani Mokwena has looked dangerous since the duo took over. This will be their second derby after their 3-1 victory over Amakhosi earlier this year while Italian mentor, Giovanni Solinas will be experiencing the loud roar of the 90 000 intimidating fans for the very first time on Saturday.

Besides well thought tactics and strategies required to win such an encounter, mental toughness will be of utmost importance on Saturday.

The mind games however started earlier in the week when Mokwena took a jab at the Chiefs technical team, saying that they lack organisational structure since the departure of Steve Komphela.

Asked on what he thought of Mokwena's comments, Solinas refused to respond to the attack and said he and his players would rather do the talking on the field.

"I can't respond to this question. My colleague is Micho and he is a professional. The derby is a game where you need to be psychologically calm because the players know what it means" said the Amakhosi mentor.

Both sides come into the fixture sitting comfortably in the top three of the table.

Pirates are second behind Bidvest Wits with 16 points from four wins, four draws and two losses. Hot on their heels are their rivals, Chiefs who have played the same number of games, drawing five, losing twice and winning three times.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match in their last five league outings with two draws and three victories while Amakhosi have two victories, two draws and a defeat suffered at the hands of Polokwane City at home.

This will also be Soweto derby debuts for red hot Pirates forward, Vincent Pule who received a national team call up in the nation's AFCON qualifiers while newly signed Chiefs' midfield general, Siphelele Ntshangase will also be looking at making it a memorable derby in his first appearance against Pirates.

Kick off for the Soweto Derby is at 15h30 South African time.