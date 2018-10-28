27 October 2018

South Africa: Pirates Beat Chiefs 2-1

Photo: CAF
Orlando Pirates celebrate victory (file photo).
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — Orlando have beaten Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a tightly contested ABSA premiership match played at FNB stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi scored first through Khama Billiat (15th) before Buccaneers responded with goals by Innocent Maela (29th) and Vincent Pule (32nd) to give Orlando Pirates the much deserved victory.

Pirates capitalised on Chiefs' porous defence, which always looked suspicious whenever their hosts were in attack.

The 94,000 capacity crowd was treated to quality kind of football from Zambian international duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates causing anxious moments for Chiefs' defence.

Mulenga, who was voted man of the match tore apart the Chiefs' defence with his sudden burst of speed, dribbling skills while unselfishly passing his teammates upfront.

The Zambia had a brilliant day on the left where he always caused all sorts of problems to the Chiefs defence of Siyabonga Ngezana, Godfrey Walusimbi and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Though both sides played similar type of play, it was Pirates who walked tall after the 90 minutes of regulation time.

Equally, Chiefs had their own moments through Siphelele Ntshangase, Billiat, Dumisani Zuma, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro.

Also proving critical for Pirates was Zimbabwe international midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who played well to thwart the Chiefs strikers.

Kaizer Chiefs were unlucky when Billiat was denied a clear penalty, a development that could have seen the match take a different dimension altogether.

Pirates Come Back From Behind to Edge Chiefs

The Soweto derby lived up to its pre-match hype on Saturday in a thrilling encounter between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer…

