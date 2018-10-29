Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Prove Point With 'Chitubu'

Jah Prayzah is ready to prove a strong point with his upcoming album titled "Chitubu".

The album will be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday and many of his fans are eagerly awaiting the new release.

Most of Jah Prayzah's critics have accused him of shifting from the traditional beat that made him popular and there have been numerous calls for him to bring back the old style.

His manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said they have come up with a balanced album that will appeal to their international market as well as local fans.

Mushapaidze said the album is a mixture of genres.

"We have tried our best on previous albums to include the traditional beat that Jah Prayzah has been known for over the years. However, some people felt we were not doing enough to maintain the momentum that he set with the beat. This time he has included more traditional songs," said Mushapaidze.

He said their music is dynamic and they will continue experimenting with various styles to appeal to wider audiences.

"People should understand that we cannot stick to one beat because we open our music to various influences and avenues. We have done various international collaborations and our music should reflect that exposure. There are many fans that enjoy the other side of our music besides the traditional flavour. Our aim is to have music that cuts across cultural and generation gaps so we will have variety on the album.

"However, the major point that Jah Prayzah wants to prove is that he has not abandoned his local market. He has not forgotten where he hails from. Those who want traditional beat will get their tracks on 'Chitubu'. It is a fountain of good music."

At the launch, Jah Prayzah will share the stage with the likes of Enzo Ishall of "Kanjiva" fame, Seh Calaz, Ex-Q, Nutty O, New Guy as well as DJs Iroq and Tamuka.