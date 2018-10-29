29 October 2018

Idols SA (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Song Choice: Presenting Gospel Gold! - Idols SA

Photo: Idols SA
Niyaaz.

It's a healthy mix of thrill and anxiety as we get closer to witnessing who will be crowned winner of Idols SA Season 14! This week the Top 5 are taking us to church as they perform alongside the highly revered Soweto Gospel Choir! Plus for their second rounds of performances they switch things up and give us their own renditions of modern hits in the aptly themed 'This Is Now' segment.

Ready to see which hits your favourite will be belting out? Take a look at this week's song choice below:

Choir Soweto Gospel Choir

Niyaaz will sing Hallelujah by Leonard Cohan

King B will sing Lion of Judah by Lebo Sekgobela

Yanga will sing Avulekile Amasango / One Love by Soweto Gospel Choir

Thando will sing Ke Na Le Modisa by Soweto Gospel Choir

Thato will sing Many Rivers to Cross by Jimmy Cliff

This Is Now

Thato will perform If by Davido

Yanga will perform Impilo by Sjava

King B will perform Kahle by Amanda Black

Niyaaz will perform Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Thando will perform Thando by Naima Kay

