Kenya: Chatter As Openly Gay Richard Quest Attends Service At Kiuna's Church

Twitter is conflicted after CNN business journalist Richard Quest attended a church service at Jubilee Christian Church while in Nairobi.

Mr Quest is in Kenya on assignment to cover Kenya Airways' maiden direct flight to the United States. The non-stop journey from JKIA to New York, with 234 passengers on board, will last 13 hours

It was the invitation by Bishop Allan Kiuna to Mr Quest to attend Sunday service at the church that set tongues wagging. The journalist is openly gay.

The journalist also interviewed Reverend Kathy Kiuna on her women ministry dubbed Daughters of Zion.

The reactions online were mixed, with most wondering if the Kenyan church was now okay with gays attending their church.

Kenyan religious leaders have for long steered clear of the gay debate, even as President Uhuru Kenyatta recently reiterated that it was not an issue of concern in this country and not worth talking about.

We welcome @richardquest to fellowship with us this morning @JccKenya. May God minister to you as fellowship with us today. #ArmorOfGod #JCCParklands pic.twitter.com/ovv2yRdMww - JCC Parklands (@JccKenya) October 28, 2018

Lorna Irungu wrote; "Wait! Does this mean @JccKenya is now willing to accept all Kenyans even those whose sexual orientation is "an abomination" to the church & even speak from pulpit? Cos I know people ... for real."

Carole Kimutai added; "Can JCC also give the same platform to their members or Kenyans who confess they are in same sex relationships?? Or Quest is special? My point is, if Quest was not an accomplished journalist working for CNN, would any church be interested in him?"

Atheist President Harrison Mumia stated; "Let me applaud JCC for inviting @richardquest to their church. I am in support of gay rights in Kenya. I would love to see Kenyan churches reform and support gay rights in Kenya. Gay rights are human rights. Having said this, JCC is just doing PR with Quest. It's business."

Mercy Amisi tweeted; "I honestly see nothing wrong here. When Jesus died at the cross, the curtain at the temple tore into two, showing the church was opened to all. Funny how adulterous attending church sermons are now condemning JCC for welcoming Richard smh."

Moral Policeman Ezekiel Mutua wrote; "In my view Quest's visit to the Jubilee Christian Church today and his interview with Rev. Kathy Kiuna is one of the highlights of his visit, besides his coverage of the KQ inaugural flight to New York tonight and the Mpesa revolution. If Quest's main mission was to highlight life changing ventures and innovations in Kenya, then today he was in the right place. Rev. Kathy and Bishop Kiuna are the true exemplification of the Kenyan spirit of self-belief, resilience, hard work and faith. They have conquered many odds to be who they are today. Like or hate them, the Kiunas have influenced millions. No one can deny the fact that the Kiunas have given hope to many youths. Theirs is the true story of audacity of hope. Such are the unique stories that need to be highlighted about Kenya. Quest may be gay, but he is a top notch journalist who can sense newsworthy stories with unique angles. The Kenya Film Classification Board cleared him and provided gratis licenses for his entire crew because we trusted in his professional ability to highlight the real stories about Kenya and her people. His sexual orientation has nothing to do with his work. Let him be. Let the Kiunas be. Quest was not in church to sell gay ideology. He was there to cover a story of resilience and hope. He chose to highlight variant topics of hope and determination and that is a good thing."