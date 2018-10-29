28 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Our Target Is to Win the Title in Cameroon, Says Rohr

Photo: Etienne Laurent/EPA/BackpagePix
Francis Uzoho in action as Nigeria's goalkeeper in the Super Eagles' match against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (file photo).

Having taken over the driver's seat of group E in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said his team's focus now is to remain unbeaten in their remaining games, and then seal their spot for the 2019 tournament holding in Cameroon.

Rohr hinted that it was not just about qualification, but working hard to win the AFCON, after the Super Eagles failed to make two back-to-back appearances. Rohr's wards will tackle South Africa's Bafana Bafana on November 17 in Johannesburg and thereafter host Seychelles at home. The Super Eagles currently top the group with nine points, while South Africa have seven points.

"We didn't qualify for two editions and so we must return in a big way. We are working very hard to make sure that we get the necessary points in our next match in South Africa.

"We want to make sure that we don't lose the match just like what happened in our first match.

"We know that a good result in the match will put us at ease before the visit of Seychelles in our last match at home. We want to finish top of the group."

