Nigeria: Eagles Will Miss Ndidi - Rohr

Ahead of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, Gernot Rohr has admitted that the team will miss Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi will not be invited for the crucial game after picking up up a second yellow card in the 3-2 win against Libya 11 days ago.

On the back of three consecutive wins, the Super Eagles sit at the summit of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group E table and even a point from their last two games will see them qualify for next year's tournament in Cameroon.

"Unfortunately we will miss Wilfred Ndidi, who is one of our strongest players. 'He is a very important player for us, but we will try to make the strongest selection, which is always based on the form of our players".