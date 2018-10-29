Nigeria: Mikel Scores As Tianjin Teda Fall At Home

29 October 2018

John Obi Mikel was on target for his club Tianjin Teda lost 2-4 at home to Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League yesterday.

The Super Eagles captain who has been absence in two international games was playing his 18th match of the season, but he couldn't save his club as Shanghai opened scoring in the 14th minute.

Mikel equalised in the 24th minute and Ghanian forward Frank Acheampong put Tianjin ahead on the 39th minute to bring scores to 2-1.

The second half was, however, a one-sided affair with the away side retaking the lead with Jianrong Zhu completing his brace on 86 minutes before Colombian striker Fredy Guarin wrapped up the resounding victory.

Mikel was on for the entire 90 minutes, with a game rating of 7.3, completing 69% of his passes, making 1 key pass, completing 100% of his dribbles and tackles and winning six of his duels contested.

