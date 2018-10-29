Nigeria: AWCON 2018 - Dede Warns Super Falcons of Grinding Battles Ahead

Former Super Falcons safest hands and now assistant coach, Precious Dede has warned the national women's senior team of the hard battles ahead at the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations starting November 17 in Ghana.

Dede, who played 99 times for Nigeria and winning two AWCON tournaments in 2010 and 2014, though backed the Super Falcons to retain the title, noted that the rest of African women are equally prepared and ready to fight.

" I really pray that we have a good training and preparations. Though we have players that can face any team in the world, the African countries are no push overs.

"It isn't just Cameroon and Ghana; countries like Mali, South Africa and the rest that qualified for the AWCON are so good too. They will all give us a fight, but my girls are still coming home with the trophy," Dede said.

The team will start their second phase training today in the Abuja. Foreign-based players like Assisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega and Desire Oparanozie are expected to join the team, while the coaches are expected to pick the final team for the tournament. The Super Falcons will open their AWCON account with South Africa's Bayana Bayana on November 18 in Cape Coast. Kenya and Zambia are the other teams in group B.