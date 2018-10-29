29 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Target Dominic Iorfa Impressing for Wolves U23s

One-time Nigeria Football Federation target Dominic Iorfa has fallen off the radar this season simply because he has not featured in any of the games played by the first team of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ahead of a possible loan move in the January transfer window, the defender has been maintaining his fitness by playing for the U-23 team of the Molineux Stadium outfit.

Iorfa saw the handwriting on the wall he was not in the plans of manager Nuno Espirito Santo after he was not selected for the club's pre-season tour in Austria but the summer transfer window closed for business and he remained a player of Wolves.

The former England U-21 star played on the right of a three-man defense as Wolves beat Manchester United U-23s 2-1 in the Premier League 2 Division Two on Friday, October 26.

He bagged a brace as Wolves U23s hammered Sunderland U-23 7-0 last month and was also in action against Fulham U-23s and Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy on October 9.

The Wolves Academy product was one of the five foreign-born players being considered for the problematic Super Eagles right back position few years ago, alongside Moses Odubajo, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and Brian Idowu.

Iorfa has not played for Wolves first team since May 2017 and has 93 first team appearances to his name.

