Kenya: Obado Moves to Old House As Tough Bond Terms Bite

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has now moved to his old house in compliance with High Court bond terms that require him to stay away from Homa Bay's boundary by at least 20km.

His magnificent Rapogi home in Uriri sub-county is barely 15km from the boundary of Homa Bay, where his girlfriend Sharon Otieno was murdered.

The governor's personal effects, including clothes, were brought from the Rapogi home immediately he arrived from Nairobi on Saturday.

ABDUCTED

The Migori house belongs to BAT Kenya and was rented by the county administration in 2014.

Mr Obado vacated the house three years ago when the construction of his new rural home was completed. He has been operating from his Rapogi home, which is within the 20km radius.

The court had ordered that he stay at least 20km away from the boundary of Homa Bay, Ms Otieno's home county, where she was abducted and killed.

INCONVENIENCE

The BAT Kenya house was occasionally being used for private daytime meetings since it's only three kilometres from the governor's office.

"We are respecting the conditions imposed by the court although they have brought a lot of inconvenience to us. Mr Obado will now operate from here," said an aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sources said the Migori house received a fresh coat of paint on Saturday evening.

REMAND PRISON

Mr Obado travelled to Migori on Saturday for the first time after staying for more than one month in Nairobi's Industrial Area Remand Prison.

He was driven straight to Upper Hill SDA Church located near the county headquarters for prayers.

"Pray for me because I am in a difficult situation, but also remain united and peaceful," Mr Obado told the congregation.

EMOTIONALLY WEAK

Although his arrival was not much publicised, local residents -- who got wind of Mr Obado's presence -- trooped to the church to catch a glimpse of the county chief.

"I wanted to see how he looks after his life in remand prison. He looks stable but weak emotionally," said Ms Millicent Anyango, a local primary schoolteacher.

In compliance with the bond terms, Mr Obado avoided mentioning the name of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, whose murder caused his arrest and his being charged in the High Court in Nairobi.

STATEMENT

The county chief also avoided talking about the circumstances under which the student was abducted and killed.

County government employees flanked the governor during the few hours he spent in the church and left soon after the prayers.

Mr Obado arrived in Migori just hours after issuing a statement from his Lavington home in Nairobi. He thanked the High Court "for listening to my request to grant me bail".

SUPPORTERS

He added: "This has now given me an opportunity to effectively work for the people of Migori. I promise to respect the court and abide by the conditions it set."

Mr Obado urged local leaders -- regardless of their political or ethnic affiliations -- to embrace peace and unity "so that as a family we steer forward the development agenda of our county".

He thanked Migori residents, members of the County Assembly, county government staff, his supporters, his legal team, friends and "my family for standing with me during this trying moment".

EVIDENCE

Mr Obado was released from the Industrial Area Prison on Thursday evening after being freed on cash bail.

The governor is out on a Sh5 million cash bail but he cannot go to his palatial home in Rapogi because it within a 20km radius the court ruled he should not breach lest he is taken back to prison.

Justice Jessie Lessit on Wednesday ruled that Mr Obado was entitled to bond, as none of the evidence and witnesses had directly linked him to the murder of the Rongo University student.