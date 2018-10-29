Uganda: 999 Toll-Free Emergency Service Collapses

Kampala — Members of the public in distress calling police telephone numbers that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, issued last Friday are being charged for the air time after the national emergency free toll lines (999 and 122) broke down.

President Museveni on Saturday stated in a letter that all phones at the police stations must be toll free.

"I criticised the police for not implementing my directives previously. Let all the police stations have cost free (toll-free) phones that are known to the public. When that is done everywhere, people being attacked, in addition to the alarm to summon neighbours, somebody should ring that local police number promptly," President Museveni said.

On Friday, Mr Ochola issued 468 telephone or mobile phone numbers for the public to contact police.

When we called Kisenyi Taxi Park Police post telephone number 0393241979 using an Airtel number yesterday at 2.10pm, the conversation that lasted less than a minute cost us Shs156. Another call to Naluvule Police Post in Wakiso District cost Shs58 using an Airtel number.

Mr Ochola said the fixed counter telephones in all police stations and posts throughout Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area was part of police communication plan.

He said the 999 and 112 toll free lines have encountered challenges, which they are yet to rectify.

When we called the emergency toll free numbers using Airtel and UTL lines, their response indicated that all command stations were busy.