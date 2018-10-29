29 October 2018

Eritrea: Higher NCEW Delegation in Founding Congress of Hactu

Asmara — High level delegation led by Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary-General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers participated at the two day Founding Congress of Horn of Africa Confederation of Trade Unions (HACTU) conducted from 26-27 October, in Addis Ababa.

The objective of the establishment of the Confederation of trade unions of eight East African countries, namely, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan, is to promote free movement of people in the region, and actively engage for better life of workers and the people, report indicates.

In an election conducted at the founding Congress, Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary-General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers was elected as President of HACTU and Mr. Kassahun Follo, President of the Ethiopia's Trade Unions Confederation, as Secretary-General.

After his election as president, Mr. Tekeste Baire said the confederation will play a significant role in defending the rights of workers and also in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The structure of the HACTU comprises president, two deputy presidents, and secretary-general. The headquarters of the Confederation is decided to be in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

