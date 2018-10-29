29 October 2018

South Sudan: Hilal Wau Crowned South Sudan Champions

Al Hilal Wau have been crowned champions after beating Al Merreikh Juba 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final of the South Sudan Champions League on Tuesday (23 October 2018) at the Juba National Stadium.

DR Congo-import John Malika Ayemba broke the deadlock for Merreikh as early as the third minute before Awadalla Marcello restored parity for Hilal five minutes past the hour mark, forcing the game into penalties, where Hilal triumphed.

Hilal will thus represent South Sudan in next season's Total CAF Champions League, whilst Merreikh will feature in the second-tier Total CAF Confederation Cup after winning the national Cup earlier in the season.

The top-tier South Sudanese Champions League consist of 10 teams divided into two groups (A & B). After the round-robin matches in each group, the top finishers meet in the final to decide the national champion.

