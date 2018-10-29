29 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Police Assures FCT Residents of Safety

By Ejike Ejike

The Nigeria Police Force has assured residence of the Federal Capital Territory of adequate security ahead of any planned procession the El-Zakzaky Islamic Sect of Nigeria,IMN.

The FCT Police PRO, Anjuguri Manzah, said this became necessary following trending social media messages that the sect is planning a major procession into the Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that the FCT Police Command has deployed both uniform and plain-clothes police operatives at strategic points to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

He also explained that "adequate security measures have also been put in place to protect lives and property and to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in and out of FCT".

"Members of the public are therefore enjoined to feel free to go about their lawful activities."

Also, the Command called on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on the need to be law abiding, and ensure they write and secure the appropriate clearance before embarking on any form of procession in FCT.

