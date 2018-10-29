29 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Gets New Facility to Mitigate Post Ebola Threats

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Okojie

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will tomorrow join the Governor General of Canada, Rt Hon Julie Payette to inaugurate a new biosecurity laboratory in Lagos that can help to tackle post Ebola threats.

The state government said the inauguration of the state Biobank is located at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, where the isolation unit used by the State Government to contain the 2014 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak.

According to the statement issued through the office of Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor Mr. Habib Aruba said, the Laboratory, funded by Canada in partnership with the state government, would serve as a single repository for all high-concentration pathogens in the State, adding that it would also help the State mitigate post-EVD threats and build capacity for prevention, detection and response to future outbreaks in Nigeria and West Africa.

It said the State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris would also be part of the delegation to accompany Governor Ambode to receive Hon. Payette at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport and thereafter proceed to unveil the new facility.

According to the statement, after the inauguration of the Biosecurity Laboratory, the Canadian Governor General would also visit students participating in the CodeLagos computer literacy program.

"Her Excellency will visit Akande Dahunsi Memorial Senior High School to interact with students taking part in the CodeLagos program and talk to them about her background in informatics. During this time, members of the Canadian delegation will give presentations on their own experiences and careers in other classrooms," the statement said.

The statement added that the August visitor would have a lunch discussion with members of the Lagos business community, where she would deliver brief opening remarks which would bring the business community together.

It said she would round off her visit with a reception for Arts and Culture Friends of Canada.

Nigeria

Electoral Amendment May Not Be Binding On 2019 Polls

There were indications yesterday that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly last week may… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.