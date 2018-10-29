Nigeria: Lagos Gets New Facility to Mitigate Post Ebola Threats

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will tomorrow join the Governor General of Canada, Rt Hon Julie Payette to inaugurate a new biosecurity laboratory in Lagos that can help to tackle post Ebola threats.

The state government said the inauguration of the state Biobank is located at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, where the isolation unit used by the State Government to contain the 2014 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak.

According to the statement issued through the office of Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor Mr. Habib Aruba said, the Laboratory, funded by Canada in partnership with the state government, would serve as a single repository for all high-concentration pathogens in the State, adding that it would also help the State mitigate post-EVD threats and build capacity for prevention, detection and response to future outbreaks in Nigeria and West Africa.

It said the State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris would also be part of the delegation to accompany Governor Ambode to receive Hon. Payette at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport and thereafter proceed to unveil the new facility.

According to the statement, after the inauguration of the Biosecurity Laboratory, the Canadian Governor General would also visit students participating in the CodeLagos computer literacy program.

"Her Excellency will visit Akande Dahunsi Memorial Senior High School to interact with students taking part in the CodeLagos program and talk to them about her background in informatics. During this time, members of the Canadian delegation will give presentations on their own experiences and careers in other classrooms," the statement said.

The statement added that the August visitor would have a lunch discussion with members of the Lagos business community, where she would deliver brief opening remarks which would bring the business community together.

It said she would round off her visit with a reception for Arts and Culture Friends of Canada.