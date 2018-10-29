29 October 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Accreditation for 2nd Leg Final

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2018 will be as follows;

*Total CAF Champions League 2018: 9.11.2018 in Rades, Tunisia

Accreditation window: 29 October - 5 November 2018

Media interested in covering the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2018 can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information about the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2018 please visit the CAF website, www.cafonline.com.

For further enquiries, contact:

CAF Communications Department

Africa

