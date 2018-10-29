29 October 2018

Kenya: Gor Mahia Deny Interest in Bandari Star

By Philip Onyango

The growing storm between Gor Mahia and Bandari over the transfer of Hassan Abdallah could weather after the champions confirmed they are not interested in the youngster.

Abdallah, Bandari's Most Valuable Player last season, has attracted interest from top clubs after a break out campaign that saw him play a key role in attack as Bandari finished a historic second in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

A war of words ensued between Gor Mahia CEO Lodvick Aduda and his Bandari counterpart Edward Oduor after the former travelled to Mombasa last Friday to reportedly woe Abdallah to the record SPL champions.

"Bandari football club wish to state categorically that Abdallah Hassan like other players in the team has a binding contract with the club and is therefore not for sale. We have no intention of selling any player to Gor Mahia or other potential suitors since we are top contenders for the league title next season," warned Oduor adding that K'Ogalo should emulate Bandari by grooming their own players instead of going on a poaching spree every transfer window.

In a quick rejoinder, Aduda has denied approaching Abdallah over a transfer to Gor Mahia.

"I clearly stated that I was travelling to Mombasa to sign a Coast Stima player whose identity I will only reveal after we are through with the deal. I don't know where news of Hassan Abdallah came from," said Aduda.

His sentiments were backed by Abdallah who revealed that Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars are some of the top clubs that have contacted him.

"Yes it is true that several clubs have approached me among them Sofapaka and Ulinzi but Gor Mahia is yet to approach me. Bandari fans should treat those reports as rumours," offered Abdallah before pledging his allegiance to the Coastal outfit.

"I have been a youth team player at Bandari. They have nurtured me and my loyalty remains strong as we go into the next season," vowed Abdallah.

It remains to be seen whether Abdallah will remain at Bandari who kick off their 2018/2019 season on December 8 against Gor Mahia at Mbaraki Sports Club.

