29 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Ajaokuta Steel Project Requires $652m to Be Operational'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Otaru

Genera Manager, Engineering Services of Ajaokuta Steel Company, Babajide Suru, says another $652million would be required to complete the project.

Suru also disclosed that about $6billion has already been sunk into the project, which puts it at 95 per cent completion.

He disclosed this while briefing Finance Correspondents and Business Editors at the weekend, when they toured the complex in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

He explained that it could create no fewer than 10,000 direct and over 500,000 indirect jobs in its first phase, when fully operational.

Nigeria

Electoral Amendment May Not Be Binding On 2019 Polls

There were indications yesterday that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly last week may… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.