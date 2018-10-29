Nigeria: Govt to Begin National Risk Management Confab

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is to flag off the 2018 National Risk Management Conference under the aegis of Risk Management Society in Nigeria (RIMSON).

The two-day conference themed "Risk Management and Nation Building: Transforming National Challenges to Opportunities" is scheduled for October 31, 2018 and November 1, 2018.

The conference, according to the organisers, is a convergence of risk managers across the different facets of the national economy.

The risk management practitioners comprise risk management professionals in government agencies and parastatals, the oil & gas sector, insurance, banking & finance, agriculture, manufacturing sector, telecoms sector, state and national disaster management agencies as well as pension and health management organisations, amongst others.

Jacob Adeosun, president of Risk Managers Society of Nigeria, in a press release over the weekend, said that the invitation of Osinbajo as the special guest of honour to declare the conference open underpinned the national importance of the conference,

He added: "The conference is part of RIMSON's contribution to nation building, especially in the clarion call for the enthronement of risk management awareness and culture in national planning and development,"

The statement signed by Joseph Obah, RIMSON's media consultant, also listed the focal areas of the 2018 National Risk Management Conference to include transforming national challenges to opportunities, managing national catastrophe risks, and enterprise risk management (ERM) -an overview of the risk management process and financial risks in pensions management.

Financial Risks in Health Management Systems, Effective Risk Management of National Assets and Infrastructure, A more Pragmatic Management of Country Risks focusing Environmental Conflicts.

A Risk Appraisal of the National Immigration and Residency Policies focusing Effective Data base for national identification of residents and immigrants.

Top-echelon guests and speakers, including Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Alhaji Mohammad Musa Bello, FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, Commissioner for Insurance, Peter Onyeri, internationally acclaimed aviation safety expert have been penciled to grace the occasion.