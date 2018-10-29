29 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teachers Vow Government Confrontation Over Wage Freeze

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE teachers have threatened a crippling strike if government went ahead with plans to freeze their wages.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima last week told hundreds of primary school heads in Victoria Falls that government had no money to meet their pay increment demands.

Mavima said government was in fact still battling serious teacher shortages in the country's learning institutions.

Teachers have however not taken the pronouncements any lighter, further threatening a showdown with their "insensitive" employer.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has described the latest move as "irresponsible, unpalatable, unacceptable and retrogressive."

"For the record, the issue of salaries is under the purview of the employer the Public Service Commission (PSC)," said PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe.

"How is the Minister, who is head of a ministry, suddenly become the employer for teachers?" Majongwe said.

The PTUZ chief said matters of salary increments were a product of collective bargaining as was provided for by the law.

"Even the employer cannot make such dangerous declarations," he said.

Following a wave of price increases since the beginning of this month, Zimbabwean teachers have demanded payment of their wages in foreign currency.

In light of the increases, coupled with government's 2 percent tax imposed on all electronic transfers, Majongwe said, teachers were now earning an equivalent of US$75.

"If these statements are a reflection of the ethos of the new dispensation, then this new dispensation is nothing but a fraud.

"All teachers should brace for combative resistance against this insensitive government," Majongwe said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) also vowed confrontation with government if their employer failed to heed their demands.

"We are however aware that the government must be pushed to do the right thing and we have enough manpower and resolve to give them a fair dosage of protests," said ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure in a statement weekend.

"We will unapologetically learning to a halt in all schools in pursuit of labour justice,"

Masaraure slammed government for "vainly hoping that the market will fix our economic nightmares whilst they drown themselves in whiskey".

"Austerity including salary increment freezes will not spur our ailing economy. Massive state planning by a corruption free government is imperative," he said.

Masaraure also demanded US dollar salaries for teachers.

"In the interim, teachers need their salaries in US dollars as negotiated in the year 2012.

"An increment in line with the rise in the cost of living should be awarded in US dollars terms," he said.

Zimbabwe

Aids Cure Claim - 'Prophet Magaya Must Stop!'

Following Prophet Magaya's recent claim to have found the cure for cancer and HIV, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.