Kenya: Rock City Marathon Ends As Tanzania-Kenya Aff Air

KENYAN Maurice Masima, who won the 42km race and a Tanzanian Emmanuel Giniki, who grabbed 21km half marathon title were the heroes of the Rock City Marathon held here yesterday.

The brilliant duo, made the 9th edition of the Rock City Marathon a solely Tanzania- Kenya affair in terms of competitiveness as evidenced at the prize-giving ceremony.

The Kenyan won the 42km full marathon in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 14 seconds beating his Kenyan compatriot James Emuria, who clocked 2 hours, 19 minutes and 58 seconds at the second place.

Giniki, one of the country's hopes in the international level games, won the 21km half marathon in 1 hour, 04 minutes and 09 seconds, ahead of a Kenyan Daniel Kayioki, who spent 1 hour, 04 minutes and 47 seconds to cover the 21km race.

The grueling 42km was further brightened by Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), John Mongella, who completed the race accompanied by Magu District Commissioner (DC), Philemon Sangati and other government officials.

The Kenyans made the 1-2- 3 sweep in 42km race as the second place also went to a Kenyan Declerk Omary, who spent 02:20:00, while another Kenyan Mokua Edwin claimed the third position in 21km race.

Kenyan Naomi Jepngetich won the women's 42km full marathon in 02:44:19, while Tanzanian Failuna Matanga won the women's 21km half marathon ahead of a Kenyan B eatrice Nyaboke.

This year's event marked the 9th edition of the Rock City Marathon which is the biggest athletic event in the Lake Zone. The winners of the full marathon in both men and women's categories pocketed 4m/- each while the runners up walked out with 2m/- each.

Third-placed were awarded 1m/- each those who finished from 4th to 10th positions took home 500,000/- each.

The winners of the 21km half marathon in men and women's categories pocketed 3m/- each while runners up grabbed 1m/- each and 750,000 went to the third-placed finishers.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' after a brilliant show, Giniki lauded the organisers of the race and Mwanza residents for making the 9th edition of Rock City Marathon a huge success.

"It was beautifully organised event and highly competitive. We had to prepare ourselves well to win this event," said Giniki. The Rocky City Marathon was bankrolled by Tiper, Rock City Mall, NSSF, Gold Crest, New Mwanza Hotel, CF Hospital, Coca Cola, Metro FM, EF Outdoor, KK Security, B elmont Fairmount Hotel, B igie Customs and Global Education Link.