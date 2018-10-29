Tanzania: 2018 Namtumbo Selous Marathon Ready to Explode

THE eagerly awaited 2018 Namtumbo Selous Marathon is back and ready to explode Ruvuma Region on November 10th this year with a new history set to be stamped.

Runners drawn from different parts inside and outside the country are prepared to compete each other in various disciplines of 21km, 10km, 5km and 2.5 km, which has specifically been arranged to be vied by children and aged people.

Addressing members of the media recently in Dar es Salaam during the launch of this year's event, Namtumbo District Commissioner (DC) Sophia Kizigo said the race has been set to raise funds and equipment which would be channelled towards completion of some infrastructures available at Namtumbo District Hospital.

"Let me take this opportunity to urge more people to come forward and participate in this historic marathon whose proceeds would be used to improve the health facility which caters for many people in the region since we have the capacity to complement government in doing developmental works," Kizigo said.

Adding, the DC lauded companies and individuals, who rendered a helping hand in facilitating the construction of the hospital which started last year.

On her part, Mantra (Uranium One) Sustainability Manager Khadija Pallangyo said apart from improving the district's health infrastructures, the marathon would also facilitate unity by the government, private sector and citizens while at the same time acts as a health benefit to them.

"We want to finish the construction of women and children wards at the hospital as one way to make patients comfortable when they visit the hospital," she said.

In his words, organiser of the Marathon who also represented Athletics Tanzania (AT) Iddi Muhunzi revealed that the race would start and finish at Namtumbo District Hospital from 6:00am and will trade under the theme "Together We Can".

He named some of the sponsors of the contest as MMI, FB Attorney, Namis Corporate, TANESCO, B OT, Halotel, Tulia Trust, as well as Members of Parliament from Ruvuma Region among others.