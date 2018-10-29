29 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Battle for Top Flight Promotion Intensifies

FIGHT for the Mainland Premier League promotion next season has reached a thrilling stage as 24 teams in the First Division League (FDL) battle it up to grab the rare opportunity.

The race is tight in group B of the competition, which has seen Mwanza based Pamba FC topping the ladder with nine points from four games, while Geita Gold FC and Dodoma FC are placed second and third on the log after bagging eight and seven points respectively from four outings as well.

Polisi Tanzania who smashed Dodoma FC 2-1 over the weekend in Moshi are fourth on the table with seven points as they have managed to win two clashes, drew one match and lost a single encounter in the process.

Polisi Tanzania travel to Nyamagana ground in Mwanza next week to take on group's leaders Pamba FC in a pick of the week FDL match.

Both Transit Camp and Arusha United have collected seven points to sit on fifth and sixth places after each won two games, drew one and lost one match respectively only to be separated by goal difference.

On seventh place are B oma FC from Kyela, Mbeya which have five points, winning one match, drawing two and losing one match in the process, whereas Green Warriors and Rhino Rangers have so far pocketed four points each putting them at 8th and 9th slots in that order.

The going is a bit tough for Mashujaa FC, Arusha FC and Mgambo Shooting are 10th, 11th and 12th after grabbing 3, 2 and 2 points to occupy the bottom three places of the group.

The matches continue this weekend in various playing grounds across the country as the battle for the Premiership slot next season rages on.

