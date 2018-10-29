29 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Azam Open Gap With Giants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ngoma Nets Solitary Goal

DONALD Ngoma netted the solitary goal as pacesetters Azam FC maintained their grip of the top spot in the Mainland Premier League after beating Singida United 1-0 at the Namfua Stadium in Singida yesterday.

The victory saw Azam posting 27 points from 11 matches, five points above Young Africans who are placed second.

Yanga are on the sidelines until tomorrow, when they face Iringa's Lipuli at the National Stadium. However, defending champions Simba who were set to play late yesterday against Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam could close the gap with Azam to four points with a victory.

Prior to their yesterday game, Simba were placed third on 23 points from nine matches. Singida United versus Azam was a 50/50 affair with as both sides applied more cautious approach to the game.

The 'ice-cream makers' club under the tutelage of Dutchman, Hans van der Pluijm inflicted another defeat to their hosts, who lost 3-0 to Ruvu Shooting at the Mabatini ground in Coast Region last Wednesday However, Pluijm's side had to toil to snatch the win against his former side Singida United.

Azam deployed Ngoma as a lone striker upfront and the Zimbabwean, who has just recovered from a long layoff through injuries did not disappoint as he netted the solitary goal midway in the first half.

It all started from Yahya Zayd who showed some sublime skill as he teased a couple of Singida United defenders and set up Ngoma, who also dazzled past defender on the edge of the penalty area before turning a low tricky shot past goalkeeper, Ally Mustafa. In another match played yesterday, Alliance FC and Coastal Union battled to a 1-1 draw at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza, reports Alexander Sanga from Mwanza.

Coastal Union went ahead seconds before the interval through Deogratius Anthony, whose shot precisely beat the keeper. However, the hosts pulled level in the 54th minute through Hance Masoud.

The day also saw JKT Tanzania beating Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at the General Isamuhyo grounds in Mbweni, while, Mtibwa Sugar inflicted the first defeat of the season to Kagera Sugar with a 1-0 win at the Manungu ground in Turiani, Morogoro. Today, African Lyon will confront B iashara United at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Stand United will host Mwadui FC at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga; Mbao FC will battle it out against Mbeya City at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza tomorrow. KMC will host Ndanda at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Tanzania

80% Tanzanians to Have Access to Health Insurance By 2020 - Govt

IN a bid to ensure 80 per cent of Tanzanians have access to health insurance by 2020, the government has expanded its… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.