29 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 80pc Tanzanians to Have Access to Health Insurance By 2020 - Govt

By Abela Msikula

IN a bid to ensure 80 per cent of Tanzanians have access to health insurance by 2020, the government has expanded its services through the Community Health Fund (CHF) across the country.

The Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS), which is funded by the Switzerland-based Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) plays a big role in enabling CHF members to have health services at any health centres country-wide, as well as expand the scope of services.

CHF released nearly 100m/- for the implementation of a health programme in Dar es Salaam, including training sessions to potential CHF members' registrars expected to be at their work stations next month.

The HPSS Chief Technical Support Adviser Ally Kebby said Tanzanians were required to pay only 40,000/- each and 150,000/- for a sixmember household for a year.

"People should visit their local government offices to be informed of where registration centres are located. Registrars are also trained to educate members of the public about the importance of joining health insurance schemes, which are prepaid services.

The target is to register 1.8 million people in the region," he stressed.

