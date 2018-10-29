Sudan: FVP Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Frst Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has pledged to work with the neighboring Ethiopia to promote the joint Sudanese-Ethiopian relations in all fields.

This came when the FVP met, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudanm.

The Ethiopian diplomat said in a press statement that the meeting discussed means for development of the joint relations between the two countries via the reactivation of the Joint Ministerial Committee which started work two years ago and expected to hold its coming meeting in Khartoum.

The Ethiopian Ambassador has indicated to the distinguished level of the two countries's relations, underlining the joint resources and the trade exchange through the joint borders.