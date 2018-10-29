26 October 2018

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Presents 200 Vehicles to the Ghana Police Service

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 26th October, 2018, presented 200 hundred Toyota Camry vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

This is in fulfilment of a pledge made when he commissioned the new Tesano Divisional Police Headquarters, earlier this year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Police Headquarters, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his Government believes that the most essential things for a nation are the peace and safety of its people, and its territorial integrity.

He stated that "It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their normal lives in security, and try to improve upon the quality of their circumstances."

Government, the President assured, will continue to mobilise whatever assistance it can to enable the Police provide the Ghanaian people the kind of service they deserve.

"This year, we are undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations throughout the country to standardize the infrastructure. Resources have also been allocated for police kits, protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment. And, more vehicles are on the way," he stressed.

The President continued, "Our aim is to strengthen the Police, fashioning it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force, whose emphasis will be on proactive and preventive policing, rather than reactive."

He urged the Police Service to pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these vehicles and use them to serve and protect the Ghanaian people.

"When the citizenry and police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and, then, we can channel all our energies and resources into building a progressive and prosperous nation," he added.

