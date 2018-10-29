29 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs, SWD Set to Fight for Currie Cup Spot

The Free State Cheetahs and SWD Eagles will know their Currie Cup fate on Tuesday evening after they meet in a promotion/relegation match in Bloemfontein, which will determine who earns the right to play in the Premier Division next season.

The Free Staters finished the Currie Cup Premier Division as the last-placed team this season, while the SWD Eagles - who were crowned the Currie Cup First Division Champions - qualified for the match by virtue of topping the log after the pool stages.

Jaco Peyper , who officiated his fourth Currie Cup final this past weekend, which the Sharks won 17-12 against Western Province in Cape Town, will take charge of the match. He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Ben Crouse, while JJ Wagner will be the television match official.

The match, which kicks off at 18:00, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1. The last time the teams met at this level was in the Currie Cup Qualifiers in George in 2016 - an encounter the Free State Cheetahs won 24-16.

Currie Cup promotion/relegation match:

Toyota Free State Cheetahs v SWD Eagles

Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

Kick-off: 18:00

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Assistant Referees: AJ Jacobs and Ben Crouse

TMO: JJ Wagner

TV: SS1

Permutations: Should the teams finish the regular 80 minutes of play with level scores, the winner will be determined as follows:

- The team scoring the most points within a twenty minute extra time;

- If still level, the team that scored the most tries in the match;

- If still level, the teams will continue to play and will change sides after 10 minutes with a minute break in-between. The first team to score points will be declared the winner (sudden death).

Source: Sport24

