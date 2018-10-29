Ethiopia: Foreign Ministers of Eritrea and Ethiopia Held Talks With Italian Foreign Minister

Asmara — Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea and Dr. Werkneh Gebeyehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia met and held talks on 24 October with Mr. Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The meeting was conducted at the side line of the Second Italy-Africa Forum held in Rome from 24 to 25 October. At the meeting the Foreign Ministers discussed on the contribution of Italy in the strengthening of the peace and cooperation between Eritrea and Ethiopia as well as the stability of Somalia and the region.

During their discussion the Foreign Ministers underlined on the significance of lifting of the sanctions imposed on Eritrea by the United Nations.

Mr. Enzo Moavero Milanesi also expressed his country's readiness to cooperate and become partner in economic and sustainable development initiative with Eritrea and Ethiopia.