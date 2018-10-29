Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Congratulates New Ethiopian President

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Her Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, which took place on Thursday, 25th October, 2018.

Her election as President came after the resignation on Wednesday, 24th October, 2018, of the former President Mulatu Teshome, and a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women.

In his message to the Her Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, President Akufo-Addo indicated that "your election has cemented your place not only in the history of Ethiopia, where you have become your nation's first female President, but also in Africa, as, currently, you are the continent's only female Head of State."

He continued, "For me, your election is just reward for the many years you have spent serving your country as a diplomat to several African countries, as head of the peace-building efforts that took place in the Central African Republic, as a respected Ethiopian diplomat to the African Union and the United Nations, and as an activist helping to bridge the gap of gender inequality in Ethiopia and Africa."

President Akufo-Addo was confident that President Sahle-Work Zwede's term of office will be marked by the growing empowerment of Ethiopia, as well as by the delivery of progress and prosperity to the Ethiopian people.

"It is also my overriding hope that Ghanaian-Ethiopian relations, which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of development, solidarity, progress and prosperity, will grow from strength to strength under your tenure," he added.