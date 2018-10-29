29 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fast Facts About KQ Direct Flights to New York

By Augustine Sang

As Kenya Airway's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touches down at the JF Kennedy International airport Monday at 1:25pm local time to complete historic flight, here are some fast facts.

KQ becomes the first airline to offer a non-stop flight between East Africa and the United States of America.

Direct flights can make stopovers either to refuel or to pick more passengers.

KQ has been classified as both non-stop and direct.

Airline will offer daily flights to and from New York.

It requires four pilots and 12 flight attendants.

Plane uses 85 tonnes of fuel each way.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has a capacity of 234 passengers.

Flight shaves off seven hours from current flight duration of 22 hours.

A return ticket from Nairobi to New York selling from Sh66,560 on Kenya Airways website.

